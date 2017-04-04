NCAAB USA Today Sports

One Shining Moment 2017: North Carolina Tar Heels are Champions

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One Shining Moment 2017: North Carolina Tar Heels are Champions

NCAAB

One Shining Moment 2017: North Carolina Tar Heels are Champions

Another college basketball season is in the books. Congrats to the North Carolina Tarheels.

The ball is tipped…

, , , NCAAB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home