REPORT: Tony Romo Retiring, Going Into Broadcasting

Tony Romo will retire and go into broadcasting according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The news comes a day after the Cowboys gave Romo permission to talk to other teams to try and work out a trade. There are also reports that the Cowboys had decided to release Romo after June 1st which means Romo’s interests may have really been at the top of Jerry Jones’ list.

Romo will now have his pick of NFL broadcast jobs. Just like he would have if he found somewhere to play for a few more years. Another way to look at this is that Romo has been saved from playing more football.