The Washington Wizards Have Taken Multiple 3-Pointers Late in Blowout Wins This Season

Brandon Jennings and the Washington Wizards were peeved earlier this week when JaVale McGee took a 3-pointer late in a Golden State blowout win. Jennings shoved McGee, and the Wizards then talked about how upset they were after the game. It really gave everyone something serious to think about because you must respect the unwritten rules of your sport!

Unsurprisingly, somebody went and found multiple incidents of the Wizards pulling the same sh-t the Warriors did. Three instances from earlier this season to be exact. Here they are via Reddit:

In order from the video:

Tomas Satoransky took a 3 with 6 seconds remaining in the game and the Wizards up 21 over the Portland Trail Blazers on January 16th.

Trey Burke took a 3 with 8 seconds remaining in the game and the Wizards up 21 over the Brooklyn Nets on March 24th.

Tomas Satoransky took and made a 3 with 7 seconds remaining in the game and the Wizards up 26 over the Atlanta Hawks on January 27th.

In all three instances the shot clock was winding down, and a player chose to shoot a 3-pointer rather than take the shot clock violation and turnover. All three shots – along with McGee’s shot – in the context of a basketball game with a clock, make complete sense. Of course, none of the Wizards shots ended with an opponent pushing Satoransky or Burke. Though Burke did hit the ground as he appeared to try and sell some contact.

Brandon Jennings didn’t sign with the Warriors until March 1st so presumably he never got to lecture Satoransky on the unwritten rules of the game. However, Trey Burke must have gotten an earful about how it was very disrespectful.