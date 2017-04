Lance Stephenson did a layup tonight against the Toronto Raptors.

I know what you’re thinking: Big friggin’ deal. Who HASN’T done a layup against the Toronto Raptors?

That’s where you’re wrong. You only think that because you don’t play in the NBA, where every act is subject to interpretation, and every vague response could incite pretend violence.

Some drama in Lance's return to Indy 👀 pic.twitter.com/pix7Yd1Kqe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 5, 2017

Lots of yelling, lots of hold-me-backing. Not much of anything.