Tony Romo Returning-to-the-NFL Rumors Are Going to be Brett Favre-Like for Two Years

Tony Romo shocked the football world by deciding to step away from football and move to the broadcasting booth, a decision that will have ripple effects in the NFL.

For years.

The Texans were so hard-up for Romo, they dumped a QB they gave a ton of money to last year (Brock Osweiler). They seemed poised to land Romo. But now, he’s going into broadcasting.

So now Houston goes back to the drawing board at the most position in football. Jay Cutler? Tom Savage? Yikes. Hey, let’s call Tony Romo and see if he changed his mind.

Romo turns 37 in April.

How many times did Brett Favre change his mind about retirement? Half a dozen? Favre turned 42 in 2011. The Chicago Bears were said to have interest. In 2013, when Favre was 44 (!) the then-St. Louis Rams called him when they needed a QB.

Can you imagine how many calls Tony Romo’s agent will field over the next two years? Due to Romo’s rough injury history – broken bones in his back, broken clavicle, broken collarbone – he’s only appeared in five games the last two seasons. Toss in his first two years in the league – when he didn’t throw a pass – and he really only played nine NFL seasons.

It’s safe to assume there’s a lot more football in a guy whose career will be remembered for coming out of nowhere to be an all-time great for the Dallas Cowboys … and yes, falling short in the playoffs.

You’re telling me that if Dak Prescott goes down with an injury in Week 2, Dallas doesn’t call Tony Romo? Or if the 10-1 Packers lose Aaron Rodgers for the season, Green Bay doesn’t call Romo – who grew up in Wisconsin – and ask him if he wants to chase one last ring?

Just brace yourselves, folks. Tony Romo rumors are going to be rampant over the next couple years.