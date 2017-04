Stephen Curry was on the Late Late Show with James Corden and, not surprisingly, he owned it. The Golden State Warriors guard and two-time NBA MVP wound up doing some Carpool Karaoke and absolutely killed it.

Check it out (the karaoke segment starts 6:00 in):

Obviously thanks to his four-year-old daughter Riley, Curry knows the words to all the latest Disney music out there. It was actually impressive.

Well done Steph.