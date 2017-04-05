2017 Masters Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Can Spieth Rebound? Can McIlroy Complete the Slam? Will DJ Play?

It is almost time for the first major of the 2017 golf season to get underway. On Thursday, the best golfers in the world will tee it up at Augusta National at the 81st Masters Tournament for what will be an exciting four days.

Last year we watched a crazy finish that included Jordan Spieth collapsing on the par-3 12th hole. It won’t be forgotten anytime soon, and if Spieth can win this year, it will only make the story better.

There is no one playing like Dustin Johnson right now, he’s won his last three starts, and that is why he is the obvious favorite, but Spieth, McIlroy, Fowler, and Rose are all playing well and the last three are hungry for a green jacket. Johnson also suffered a freak accident on Wednesday afternoon when he slipped and fell down the stairs in his Augusta rental home. Johnson will be last off the tee on Thursday, so he will have some extra time to recover, if he is able to do so.

There are plenty of first timers that could show up on Sunday and surprise everyone. Tyrrell Hatton isn’t the first name that jumps out, Jon Rahm is, but Hatton is ranked 15th in the world and is playing well.

The weather looks to already be playing a factor as practice time and the Par-3 contest have been suspended several times. This won’t be an issue for Masters veterans, but could be for guys like Jon Rahm, who are playing well this season and could possibly be a first-time winner in their first appearance. Luckily, the forecast for the rest of the week looks better, especially after the wind dies down.

Odds via BigOnSports.com

Dustin Johnson +600 Rory McIlroy +765 Jordan Spieth +876 Jason Day +1628 Rickie Fowler +1628 Justin Rose +1940 Hideki Matsuyama +2340 Jon Rahm +2374 Adam Scott +2887 Phil Mickelson +3090

Tee Times

8:00 AM Russell Henley Daniel Summerhays 8:11 AM Trevor Immelman Brendan Steele Jhonattan Vegas 8:22 AM Billy Hurley III Scott Piercy Mike Weir 8:33 AM Stewart Hagestad Larry Mize Brian Stuard 8:44 AM Kevin Chappell Jim Furyk Soren Kjeldsen 8:55 AM Scott Gregory Sandy Lyle Sean O’Hair 9:06 AM Adam Hadwin Zach Johnson Louis Oosthuizen 9:17 AM Tommy Fleetwood J.B. Holmes Gary Woodland 9:28 AM Kevin Kisner Adam Scott Andy Sullivan 9:39 AM Daniel Berger Francesco Molinari Thomas Pieters 10:01 AM Paul Casey Fred Couples Kevin Na 10:12 AM Rickie Fowler Russell Knox Hideki Matsuyama 10:23 AM Branden Grace Brooks Koepka Jeung-hun Wang 10:34 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick Martin Kaymer Jordan Spieth 10:45 AM Rafa Cabrera Bello Si Woo Kim Phil Mickelson 10:56 AM Jason Day Justin Rose Brandt Snedeker 11:07 AM William McGirt Rod Pampling 11:18 AM Roberto Castro Mark O’Meara Hudson Swafford 11:29 AM Brad Dalke James Hahn Ian Woosnam 11:40 AM Byeong-Hun An Ross Fisher Pat Perez 11:51 AM Ryan Moore Jose Maria Olazabal Webb Simpson 12:13 PM Jason Dufner Ernie Els Bernd Wiesberger 12:24 PM Matt Kuchar Curtis Luck Danny Willett 12:35 PM Toto Gana Emiliano Grillo Vijay Singh 12:46 PM Angel Cabrera Tyrrell Hatton Henrik Stenson 12:57 PM Mackenzie Hughes Charl Schwartzel Steve Stricker 1:08 PM Charley Hoffman Yuta Ikeda Chris Wood 1:19 PM Sergio Garcia Shane Lowry Lee Westwood 1:30 PM Bernhard Langer Alex Noren Patrick Reed 1:41 PM Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Hideto Tanihara 1:52 PM Bill Haas Marc Leishman Justin Thomas 2:03 PM Dustin Johnson Jimmy Walker Bubba Watson

My Pick

Rory McIlroy!

As much as I want Dustin Johnson to win, I said before the season that I thought McIlroy would win two majors this year and one of them would be the Masters, so I have to stand by that. I do think that DJ has an excellent chance this week and don’t overlook Spieth or Justin Rose or my top sleeper Tyrrell Hatton, but it’s time for McIlroy to complete the slam and get that green jacket that has slipped by him.