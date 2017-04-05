Brad Marchand is Still Dirty, Delivers Cheap Shot to Sensitive Region

Brad Marchand speared Jake Dotchin in the private parts during the 1st period of Tuesday’s Boston – Tampa Bay game. Dotchin went to the ice where he remained for a prolong period of time clutching his shorts while Marchand skated to the penalty box and then the locker room. Marchand was given a 5-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct.

The play will be reviewed by the league and maybe this will finally earn him a suspension. Marchand was given a $10K fine earlier this season for his umpteenth slew-foot.