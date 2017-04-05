USA Today Sports

Brad Marchand is Still Dirty, Delivers Cheap Shot to Sensitive Region

NHL

Brad Marchand speared Jake Dotchin in the private parts during the 1st period of Tuesday’s Boston – Tampa Bay game. Dotchin went to the ice where he remained for a prolong period of time clutching his shorts while Marchand skated to the penalty box and then the locker room. Marchand was given a 5-minute major for spearing and a game misconduct.

The play will be reviewed by the league and maybe this will finally earn him a suspension. Marchand was given a $10K fine earlier this season for his umpteenth slew-foot.

