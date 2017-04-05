Roundup: Russell Westbrook Ties Triple Double Record, Best Dunks of the NCAA Tournament & Daniel Craig Back as James Bond?

Sofia Vergara, actress … is Daniel Craig coming back as James Bond? … former Spice Girl claims her husband knocked up their nanny … Bookman! “Philip Baker Hall is your favorite actor whose name you can’t quite place” … 18 sponsors have backed out of Bill O’Reilly’s TV show in the wake of this NYT story … “College student dies after choking at pancake-eating contest” … paparazzi found Eddie Murphy’s girlfriend on the beach with the couple’s new baby … “CNN Faces Growing Racial Discrimination Lawsuit” … Hillary Clinton’s nephew is a model … if this is Jameis Winston throwing in his backyard, that’s not a very private house for a franchise QB! …

Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for triple doubles (41!) in a season with a 12-point, 13-rebound, 13-assist game against the Bucks. [Oklahoman]

Get well soon, Pedro Guerrero. [OC Register]

What the NBA could learn from the NCAA Tournament, understanding why LeBron is gassed – mentally, physically and emotionally – and how resting players saved the Warriors. [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

If you’re a Kentucky fan who participated in this harassment of referee John Higgins, you should be embarrassed. [Omaha.com]

“Related to political and social issues, our audiences should be confident our original reporting of news is not influenced by political pressures or personal agendas.” [ESPN Ombudsman]

Hopefully high school football coaches aren’t reading about Notre Dame’s new strength program. [Indy Star]

Louis Delman, a former cornerback for the Dolphins, got arrested for obstructing police while they were administering a field sobriety test to his friend. [Miami Herald]

Is Rougned Odor really the toughest player in baseball? Judge for yourself. [Vice Sports]

Can Rickie Fowler win the Masters. Sure. Will he? Nope. [Golf Digest]

This is 9-minutes worth of dunks at the NCAA Tournament.

Give me the old One Shining Moment – the one with no locker room talks, no weight lifting, no crowd shots – just the hoops.

And if they insist on some crowd shots, rattle them off early, like this.