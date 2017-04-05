Here are Some Fun Masters Prop Bets

With the Masters starting on Thursday, here are some fun prop bets via BookMaker.eu.
Will the winner cry on the 18th green?
Yes +550
No -1000
What type of putter will the winner be using on the final green?
Blade -280
Mallet +220
Sponsored winner will be (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)
Titleist +405
Ping +800
Callaway +800
Under Armour +650
Taylormade +325
Cobra/Puma +700
PXG +900
Other +400
Will the winner be wearing a hat or visor?
Hat -1215
Visor +765
No headwear +4550
Who will the winner hug first? (excluding caddie)
Child +225
Parent +605
Wife/Girlfriend +165
Wife holding child +305
No hug +825
Will there be a playoff?
Yes +300
No -400
Will there be a hole-in-one?
Yes -140
No +110
Top Senior
Steve Stricker +175
Fred Couples +325
Bernhard Langer +325
Vijay Singh +605
Sandy Lyle +5250
Larry Mize +5250
Jose Maria Olazabal +3250
Mark O’Meara +5250
Ian Woosnam +5250
Top Amateur
Curtis Luck -117
Brad Dalke +714
Scott Gregory +267
Toto Gana +993
Stewart Hagestad +1244
Top Masters Rookie
Jon Rahm +285
Adam Hadwin +725
Thomas Pieters +1409
Tommy Fleetwood +1415
Alex Noren +1410
Tyrrell Hatton +605
Mackenzie Hughes +3050
Billy Hurley III +4050
Si Woo Kim +3050
William McGirt +2550
Brian Stuard +3050
Daniel Summerhays +2550
Hudson Stafford +1015
Brad Dalke +7250
Curtis Luck +5050
Scott Gregory +6050
Toto Gana +8050
Stewart Hagestad +8050
Will the Winner of the Par 3 Contest Win the Masters?
Yes +700
No -2800
Winning Score of the Par 3 Contest Will be?
Over 20.5 (-200)
Under 20.5 (+155)
Will Jack Nicklaus’ ceremonial first tee shot settle in the fairway?
Yes -300
No +240
Will Gary Player’s ceremonial first tee shot settle in the fairway?
Yes -315
No +245
