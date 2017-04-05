Golf USA Today Sports

Here are Some Fun Masters Prop Bets

With the Masters starting on Thursday, here are some fun prop bets via BookMaker.eu.

Will the winner cry on the 18th green?

Yes +550
No -1000

What type of putter will the winner be using on the final green?

Blade -280
Mallet +220

Sponsored winner will be (logo must appear on front of hat/visor)

Titleist +405
Ping +800
Callaway +800
Under Armour +650
Taylormade +325
Cobra/Puma +700
PXG +900
Other +400

Will the winner be wearing a hat or visor?

Hat -1215
Visor +765
No headwear +4550

Who will the winner hug first? (excluding caddie)

Child +225
Parent +605
Wife/Girlfriend +165
Wife holding child +305
No hug +825

Will there be a playoff?

Yes +300
No -400

Will there be a hole-in-one?

Yes -140
No +110

Top Senior

Steve Stricker +175
Fred Couples +325
Bernhard Langer +325
Vijay Singh +605
Sandy Lyle +5250
Larry Mize +5250
Jose Maria Olazabal +3250
Mark O’Meara +5250
Ian Woosnam +5250

Top Amateur

Curtis Luck -117
Brad Dalke +714
Scott Gregory +267
Toto Gana +993
Stewart Hagestad +1244

Top Masters Rookie

Jon Rahm +285
Adam Hadwin +725
Thomas Pieters +1409
Tommy Fleetwood +1415
Alex Noren +1410
Tyrrell Hatton +605
Mackenzie Hughes +3050
Billy Hurley III +4050
Si Woo Kim +3050
William McGirt +2550
Brian Stuard +3050
Daniel Summerhays +2550
Hudson Stafford +1015
Brad Dalke +7250
Curtis Luck +5050
Scott Gregory +6050
Toto Gana +8050
Stewart Hagestad +8050

Will the Winner of the Par 3 Contest Win the Masters?

Yes +700
No -2800

Winning Score of the Par 3 Contest Will be?

Over 20.5 (-200)
Under 20.5 (+155)

Will Jack Nicklaus’ ceremonial first tee shot settle in the fairway?

Yes -300
No +240

Will Gary Player’s ceremonial first tee shot settle in the fairway?

Yes -315
No +245

