How to Watch The Masters: Online and TV Schedules

There are plenty of ways to watch the Masters, from online, to the Masters app on your smart phone, to TV.

Here’s the schedule for the online and television broadcasts of Wednesday, the Par-3 Contest, through Sunday’s green jacket ceremony.

Times are EDT

It seems that the Par-3 contest is unlikely to happen due to inclement weather.

Course being evacuated at Augusta National. Huge thunderstorms expected. Par 3 contest seems unlikely to take place. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) April 5, 2017

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2017

Online at Masters.com On the Range 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM Par 3 Contest 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM TV & Radio On the Range 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CBS Sports Network Par 3 Contest 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM ESPN

THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 2017

Online at Masters.com Honorary Starters 7:45 AM – 8:00 AM On the Range 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Featured Groups 9:15 AM – 7:30 PM Amen Corner 10:45 AM – 6:00 PM Holes 15 & 16 11:45 AM – 7:00 PM Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM TV & Radio On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network CBS Radio 2:00 PM Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM ESPN

FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2017

Online at Masters.com On the Range 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Featured Groups 9:15 AM – 7:30 PM Amen Corner 10:45 AM – 6:00 PM Holes 15 & 16 11:45 AM – 7:00 PM Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM TV & Radio On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network CBS Radio 2:00 PM Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM ESPN

SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017

Online at Masters.com Featured Groups 10:15 AM – 7:00 PM On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Amen Corner 11:45 AM – 6:00 PM Holes 15 & 16 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM TV & Radio On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network CBS Radio 2:00 PM Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM CBS

SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2017