How to Watch The Masters: Online and TV Schedules

There are plenty of ways to watch the Masters, from online, to the Masters app on your smart phone, to TV.
Here’s the schedule for the online and television broadcasts of Wednesday, the Par-3 Contest, through Sunday’s green jacket ceremony.
Times are EDT
It seems that the Par-3 contest is unlikely to happen due to inclement weather.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2017
|Online at Masters.com
|On the Range
|9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|Par 3 Contest
|3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|TV & Radio
|On the Range
|9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
|CBS Sports Network
|Par 3 Contest
|3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
|ESPN
THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 2017
|Online at Masters.com
|Honorary Starters
|7:45 AM – 8:00 AM
|On the Range
|8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
|Featured Groups
|9:15 AM – 7:30 PM
|Amen Corner
|10:45 AM – 6:00 PM
|Holes 15 & 16
|11:45 AM – 7:00 PM
|Live Coverage
|3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|TV & Radio
|On the Range
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|CBS Radio
|2:00 PM
|Live Coverage
|3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|ESPN
FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2017
|Online at Masters.com
|On the Range
|8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
|Featured Groups
|9:15 AM – 7:30 PM
|Amen Corner
|10:45 AM – 6:00 PM
|Holes 15 & 16
|11:45 AM – 7:00 PM
|Live Coverage
|3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|TV & Radio
|On the Range
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|CBS Radio
|2:00 PM
|Live Coverage
|3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|ESPN
SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017
|Online at Masters.com
|Featured Groups
|10:15 AM – 7:00 PM
|On the Range
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Amen Corner
|11:45 AM – 6:00 PM
|Holes 15 & 16
|12:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Live Coverage
|3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|TV & Radio
|On the Range
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|CBS Radio
|2:00 PM
|Live Coverage
|3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|CBS
SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2017
|Online at Masters.com
|Featured Groups
|10:15 AM – 7:00 PM
|On the Range
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Amen Corner
|11:45 AM – 6:00 PM
|Holes 15 & 16
|12:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|Live Coverage
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Green Jacket Ceremony
|7:00 PM
|TV & Radio
|On the Range
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|CBS Sports Network
|CBS Radio
|2:00 PM
|Live Coverage
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Comments