How to Watch The Masters: Online and TV Schedules

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Golf

There are plenty of ways to watch the Masters, from online, to the Masters app on your smart phone, to TV.

Here’s the schedule for the online and television broadcasts of Wednesday, the Par-3 Contest, through Sunday’s green jacket ceremony.

Times are EDT

It seems that the Par-3 contest is unlikely to happen due to inclement weather.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5, 2017

Online at Masters.com
On the Range 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Par 3 Contest 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM
TV & Radio
On the Range 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM CBS Sports Network
Par 3 Contest 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM ESPN

THURSDAY, APRIL 6, 2017

Online at Masters.com
Honorary Starters 7:45 AM – 8:00 AM
On the Range 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Featured Groups 9:15 AM – 7:30 PM
Amen Corner 10:45 AM – 6:00 PM
Holes 15 & 16 11:45 AM – 7:00 PM
Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
TV & Radio
On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network
CBS Radio 2:00 PM
Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM ESPN

FRIDAY, APRIL 7, 2017

Online at Masters.com
On the Range 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Featured Groups 9:15 AM – 7:30 PM
Amen Corner 10:45 AM – 6:00 PM
Holes 15 & 16 11:45 AM – 7:00 PM
Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM
TV & Radio
On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network
CBS Radio 2:00 PM
Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM ESPN

SATURDAY, APRIL 8, 2017

Online at Masters.com
Featured Groups 10:15 AM – 7:00 PM
On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Amen Corner 11:45 AM – 6:00 PM
Holes 15 & 16 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
TV & Radio
On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM  CBS Sports Network
CBS Radio 2:00 PM
Live Coverage 3:00 PM – 7:30 PM CBS

SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2017

Online at Masters.com
Featured Groups 10:15 AM – 7:00 PM
On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Amen Corner 11:45 AM – 6:00 PM
Holes 15 & 16 12:30 PM – 6:30 PM
Live Coverage 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Green Jacket Ceremony 7:00 PM
TV & Radio
On the Range 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM CBS Sports Network
CBS Radio 2:00 PM
 Live Coverage 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

 

