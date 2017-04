Your browser does not support iframes.

Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo is getting to play as a result of Adrian Beltre’s injuries. He halted a personal string of 25 consecutive hitless at-bats last night by blasting a home run to the cheap seats in right field.

The blast measured 443 feet and came fairly close to leaving Globe Life Park completely. The fan who caught the home run ball certainly wasn’t planning on snagging any souvenirs from her perch in the cheap seats.

Anything is possible.