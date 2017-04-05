Larry Bird Once Broke Unwritten Rules to Score 60 Points With Unnecessary Buzzer Beater

Larry Bird scored a career-high 60 points against the Atlanta Hawks on March 12, 1985. The Hawks bench famously cheered Bird on throughout his career night, despite the fact that this was back when NBA players cared more and competed harder, but that’s just one aspect of the game that would not be acceptable during a modern NBA game. There’s also the last two shots Bird took with less than 10 seconds remaining and the game already decided.

(Via Reddit)

The Celtics were up 124-115 with seconds remaining when Bird hoisted a meaningless 3-pointer that missed badly. He then ran to the lane, got the ball from a teammate and took a jumper as time expired to reach 60 points.

Needless to say – this sh-t would not fly in 2017, Larry Legend. As soon as it is mathematically impossible for an opponent to win the game you must cease playing basketball completely. This means that Pacers president Larry Bird is completely unqualified to talk to unnecessary layup-er Lance Stephenson about his actions in Tuesday’s game. Bird would however fit right in with the Washington Wizards.

Heroes live forever, but legends pad their stats.