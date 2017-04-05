Marshawn Lynch Told The Raiders He's Ready To Come Back

Marshawn Lynch told the Oakland Raiders he wants to end his retirement and that he’s ready to go now. The 30-year-old running back visited the Raiders on Wednesday and informed the team he wants to come back and play in his hometown of Oakland.

On Marshawn Lynch: My understanding is that meeting with Jack Del Rio is the final hurdle. If the #Raiders coach signs off, dominoes fall. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

Retired RB Marshawn Lynch did, in fact, tell #Raiders he intends to un-retire and play again, I'm told. It's a long process, tho #BeastMode. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2017

Beast Mode is coming back!

Lynch is still technically a member of the Seattle Seahawks, but the team gave him permission to talk to Oakland. If he was going to return and play for the Raiders, Seattle would have to release him or the teams would need to work out some sort of compensation.

The five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro retired after the 2015 season after dealing with several injuries that year. Some speculated that he’d eventually come back and it appears the urge to play again has overpowered his health concerns.

Lynch will turn 31 on April 22, so he could still have some gas left in the tank. If he’s healthy and in shape he should be able to at least provide something to an NFL team.