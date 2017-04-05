USA Today Sports

Mike Francesa Gets Fed Up with Caller's Gob Bluth Impression: "Don't Say Michael Again!"

Media

A caller named named Mike from Valley Cottage, New York, called in to share his strong World Baseball Classic with Mike Francesa. All indications are that this was a legitimate phone call, although one could be forgiven for thinking this was some sort of work.

Mike called Francesa “Michael” about a dozen times before the cantankerous radio host got fed up. It was like a mashup of Super Troopers and Arrested Development bits.

As someone whose only contact with this show are the ridiculous clips that make it onto this site, I have to ask: is this what the show is? Five-plus hours of this type of foolishness? If so, how has it continued to exist for so long?

