No, Clint Frazier Did Not Ask To Wear Mickey Mantle's Number

For most of Wednesday a story was circulating that claimed New York Yankees prospect Clint Frazier asked the franchise if it would un-retire Mickey Mantle’s number seven jersey for him. If that sounds ridiculous, there’s a reason: it is.

No, Frazier did not ask the Yankees to un-retire Mantle’s number. Apparently Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman was wrong when she said he had done so on WFAN this morning. Whoops.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman said Clint Frazier never asked the club for Mickey Mantle's retired No. 7.

A report Wednesday said Frazier did. — George A. King III (@GeorgeAKingIII) April 5, 2017

"When I heard it I called (equipment manager) Rob Cucuzza and he said it never happened. I called Gary Denbo on the minor league side — George A. King III (@GeorgeAKingIII) April 5, 2017

And he said no. (PR VP) Jason Zillo called Frazier and he said it never happened." — George A. King III (@GeorgeAKingIII) April 5, 2017

Waldman has since reached out to Frazier and apologized for creating a crazy media storm over something that didn’t happen.

i appreciate Suzyn reaching out and I accept her apology. i would never ask for a legends number. — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) April 5, 2017

Ready to play some baseball. i care more about the front of the jersey than the back. — Clint Frazier (@clintfrazier) April 5, 2017

So yeah, this was an absurd story that had no basis in fact. Back to your regularly scheduled programming.