No, Clint Frazier Did Not Ask To Wear Mickey Mantle's Number

For most of Wednesday a story was circulating that claimed New York Yankees prospect Clint Frazier asked the franchise if it would un-retire Mickey Mantle’s number seven jersey for him. If that sounds ridiculous, there’s a reason: it is.
No, Frazier did not ask the Yankees to un-retire Mantle’s number. Apparently Yankees broadcaster Suzyn Waldman was wrong when she said he had done so on WFAN this morning. Whoops.
Waldman has since reached out to Frazier and apologized for creating a crazy media storm over something that didn’t happen.
So yeah, this was an absurd story that had no basis in fact. Back to your regularly scheduled programming.
