Penguins Fan Shows Opposing Player Two Other Flightless Birds

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1, on Tuesday night. Despite the result, one Penguins fan didn’t seem to be enjoying her night. So she shot Columbus center Boone Jenner the double-birds.

