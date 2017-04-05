Penguins Fan Shows Opposing Player Two Other Flightless Birds

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4-1, on Tuesday night. Despite the result, one Penguins fan didn’t seem to be enjoying her night. So she shot Columbus center Boone Jenner the double-birds.
