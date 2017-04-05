This Stephen Curry Pass Was Unbelievable, But It Definitely Was a Double Double

That Steph Curry pass tho 👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/0cCSgWWAnv — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 5, 2017

Stephen Curry is a wizard with the basketball, but this? No, this isn’t a legit NBA move. It has to be a double dribble. Tell me how it’s not.

Also, who is the player on the Minnesota bench that puts his hands on his head as the play is unfolding? I’m surprised the entire bench doesn’t explode in DOUBLE DRIBBLE!?!