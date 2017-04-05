VIDEO: LSU's Jamal Adams Runs Unofficial 4.33 40-Yard Dash, Obscenely Fast for a Safety

LSU Safety Jamal Adams running 40 4.33 pic.twitter.com/28N7sokHEU — Kristian Garic (@KristianGaric) April 5, 2017

Jamal Adams, a safety out of LSU who is widely projected to go in the top 10, ran a 4.33 40 yard dash today. While this result is unofficial, if accurate it would have qualified as fourth fastest overall in the 40-yard dash at the Combine this year, and best safety by .07 seconds. Imagine getting hit by that.