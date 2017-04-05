VIDEO: Stephen Piscotty Hit by Baseball Three Different Times During Trip Around the Bases

Your browser does not support iframes. Stephen Piscotty scored the only Cardinals run in Tuesday night’s loss to the Cubs. It was an extremely painful process.

Piscotty reached first after getting plunked by a Jake Arrieta fastball. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, but only after Wilson Contreras’ throw tailed into his back. Then, after Javier Baez overran Kolten Wong’s chopper, Piscotty raced home, only to get crushed in the face by Baez’s throw to the plate.

Piscotty had to leave the game and the extent of his injuries is unclear. Not all things that come in threes are good.