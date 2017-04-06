A 6-year old Already Has an Unbelievable Euro Step

Here’s a 6-year old who already has a Euro step as impressive as Manu Ginobili. The coach, understandably, loses his mind when the little baller pulls it off.

Jason McIntyre

Spent a few years as a sportswriter in newspapers, then a few years as a magazine reporter, and freelanced for many outlets before starting The Big Lead in 2006. It was sold in 2010 and acquired by USA Today in 2012. Jason can also be heard on Fox Sports Radio, Saturday mornings from 6-9 am EST.