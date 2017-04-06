Dalton Wheat Hit a Home Run in His First Minor-League At-Bat

Dalton Wheat is making his minor league debut for the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the South Atlantic League and he started things off with a bang. Wheat launched an opposite-field, two two-run homer in his first at-bat.

Check it out.

Dalton wheat homerun first time at bat opposite field — Harry D Wheat (@hdwheat) April 6, 2017

And another angle …

What, no alternate angle? Was the South Atlantic League coverage focused on another game or something?

Well, for what it’s worth, Wheat proved it was no fluke by belting a two-run triple in his next at-bat.

Wheat, a 23-year-old outfielder who played for Butler and Emporia State in Kansas, went undrafted in 2015. He caught on with the independent Kansas City T-Bones had posted an impressive .335 average and .817 OPS in 67 games, enough to catch the eye of the Miami Marlins.

Sure, Wheat has been playing baseball his entire life and never won a Heisman Trophy, but this is an impressive start.