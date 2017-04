Don Rickles passed away at age 90. Rickles was a frequent guest of David Letterman. He was on the show for MLB Opening Day in 1998. Bill Clinton had not yet been impeached, the raging controversy in MLB was not being able to find a permanent commissioner, and Donald Trump was a frivolous celebrity. It was a different time.

Rickles was a huge Dodgers fan. Here he is discussing the time Tommy Lasorda sent him out to the mound to take a Dodgers pitcher out of the game.