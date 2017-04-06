Dustin Johnson Told Tom Rinaldi He's "Gonna try" to Play The Masters

Dustin Johnson looked like he was going to withdraw from The Masters after attempting to hit balls on the range before the first round. The number one ranked player looked uncomfortable during his range session, and had his caddie, brother Austin, teeing balls up for him so he could test his driver swing.

Johnson fell on the stairs at his rental home in Augusta on Wednesday afternoon and received treatment that night and this morning.

After discussing things with Masters officials, Johnson was seen walking towards the first tee where he turned and told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi, “We’ll see. Gonna try.”

It would be a huge disappointment if Johnson were to withdraw. He is coming off three straight wins in his last three events.