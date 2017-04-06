Dustin Johnson Has Withdrawn from the 2017 Masters After Walking the Off First Tee

Dustin Johnson, just a few minutes after telling ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi that he was “gonna try,” to play at the Masters, walked off the first tee at Augusta National before his first round began.

Johnson suffered a freak injury when he slipped and fell down the stairs at his Augusta rental home. His withdrawal is extremely disappointing considering he is coming off three straight wins and was the favorite coming into the tournament. That honor now goes to Jordan Spieth.

We’ll update this post as soon as video of Johnson’s press conference is available.