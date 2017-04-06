Francisco Lindor Blasts 9th-Inning Grand Slam, Causes Adult Rangers Fan to Cry Real Tears

Your browser does not support iframes.

The Cleveland Indians were able to capture some magic in a jar during the 2016 season, and rode it all the way to the World Series. It’s very early, but it appears the magic is still in their possession.

Francisco Lindor hit a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning as the Indians completed a season-opening three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers. His dramatic blast was soul-crushing enough to make a grown woman weep.

Francisco Lindor hits go-ahead grand slam, makes fan cry pic.twitter.com/sUwiB2ec6v — Matt Clapp (@TheBlogfines) April 6, 2017

Look, the “no crying in baseball” creed is misguided. There’s plenty of crying. It just usually happens during more meaningful situations than the third game of a 162-game season.

It’s awesome that a person can care so much about a sporting event. At the same time, it’s a bit troubling to wonder how she’s handled the Rangers playoff exits in recent years.