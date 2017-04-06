LaVar Ball Blames UCLA's Loss On Slow White Guys

LaVar Ball had been out of the spotlight for a few days and he just couldn’t have that. The ridiculous father of UCLA’s Lonzo Ball claimed on Thursday that his son had pulled a hamstring during the Bruins’ season-ending loss to Kentucky. Oh, and he blamed the team’s “three white guys” and their slow foot speed for not winning a championship.

Just to recap, in his final collegiate game, Lonzo was destroyed by his counterpart, Kentucky’s De'Aaron Fox. Fox dropped 39 points on Ball, who only managed 10 while adding eight assists and four turnovers. If Lonzo had a pulled hamstring, that obviously would have limited him, but Fox utterly destroyed him that night regardless.

LaVar’s decision to take a shot at UCLA’s “three white guys” is hilarious loads of garbage. T.J. Leaf, Bryce Alford and Thomas Welsh were all as responsible for the Bruins being where they were as Lonzo. The three of them combined for 39 points in the 86-75 loss to Kentucky and at times kept the team in the game.

Here’s are Ball’s full comments:

“Realistically you can’t win no championship with three white guys because the foot speed is too slow. I told Lonzo, ‘One of these games you might need to go for 30 or 40 points.’ It turned out the that was the one game. Then once they get to the Elite 8, they’re right there.”

So he basically just threw his kid’s teammates under the bus. Nice work LaVar.