Masters Odds After First Round, Hoffman and McIlroy at the Top

Dustin Johnson shook up The Masters odds after he withdrew prior to teeing off, instantly making Jordan Spieth the favorite to win the tournament. Unfortunately, Spieth carded a quadruple bogey on the par-5 15th hole and moved to four-over par. That, along with Charley Hoffman’s spectacular back nine, has changed things up slightly.
Here are the top 10 after the second round via BigOnSports.com.
|Charley Hoffman
|+535
|Rory McIlroy
|+612
|Justin Rose
|+1032
|Sergio Garcia
|+1665
|Phil Mickelson
|+1665
|Jordan Spieth
|+1901
|Lee Westwood
|+2119
|Rickie Fowler
|+2133
|Jon Rahm
|+2732
|Jason Day
|+2790
