Masters Odds After First Round, Hoffman and McIlroy at the Top

Dustin Johnson shook up The Masters odds after he withdrew prior to teeing off, instantly making Jordan Spieth the favorite to win the tournament. Unfortunately, Spieth carded a quadruple bogey on the par-5 15th hole and moved to four-over par. That, along with Charley Hoffman’s spectacular back nine, has changed things up slightly.

Here are the top 10 after the second round via BigOnSports.com.

Charley Hoffman +535
Rory McIlroy +612
Justin Rose +1032
Sergio Garcia +1665
Phil Mickelson +1665
Jordan Spieth +1901
Lee Westwood +2119
Rickie Fowler +2133
Jon Rahm +2732
Jason Day +2790

 

