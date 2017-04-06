The Don Rickles Scene in Dirty Work Was So Good [VIDEO]

Don Rickles died today at the age of 90. The official cause was kidney failure. Rickles had a long and storied career as an insult comic.

The first thing that came to my mind when the Rickles news passed my timeline was his scene in Dirty Work, which was released just as I was hitting adolescence and for me personally has held up comedically. While Rickles was not a main character in the film, his role laid the groundwork for Norm Macdonald and Artie Lange’s prosperous revenge-for-hire business.

The look on Rickles’ face as he’s about to be trampled by his upscale clientele, who were shown pornography out of his mistreated employees’ spite, is priceless.