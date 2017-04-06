There Is A Face of Baseball and He's More Like Derek Jeter Than You Can Imagine

The Face of Baseball is a lofty title up for grabs since Derek Jeter retired, according to some people. Who in Major League Baseball has the skill, popularity, and gravitas to be bestowed with such an honor? Well, if you’re looking for someone Jeter-esque to take the Face of Baseball torch and run, I think it’s pretty damn obvious.

The Face of Baseball lives in the country’s biggest and only most important market – New York City.

The Face of Baseball should be settled down with one woman, just like Derek Jeter. Unlike Derek Jeter, he’s only been with one woman his entire life.

Even if he is a bit of a ladies’ man.

The face of Baseball must be brand-friendly.

The Face of Baseball must have a strong online presence.

The Face of Baseball must be loved by children of all ages and from all walks of life.

The Face of Baseball is loved by celebrities – like Good Charlotte and Frankie Muniz.

Finally, the Face of Baseball must always be looking ahead. Possibly with an eye on a future media empire.

It’s pretty obvious that the Face of Baseball is Mr. Met. His face is LITERALLY A BASEBALL.