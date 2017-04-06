MLB USA Today Sports

Tim Tebow Hit A Home Run In His First Minor League At-Bat

Tim Tebow Hit A Home Run In His First Minor League At-Bat

MLB

Tim Tebow Hit A Home Run In His First Minor League At-Bat

Tim Tebow is making his minor league debut Thursday night and he started things off with a bang. Tebow launched an opposite field, two-run home run in his first at-bat for the Columbia Fireflies.

Check it out:

And another angle:

Sure Tebow is 29 and hitting off Class A competition, but this is still pretty impressive.

, , MLB

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More MLB
Home