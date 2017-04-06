Tim Tebow Hit A Home Run In His First Minor League At-Bat

Tim Tebow is making his minor league debut Thursday night and he started things off with a bang. Tebow launched an opposite field, two-run home run in his first at-bat for the Columbia Fireflies.

Check it out:

Tebow hits a two-run homer in his first minor league at bat. pic.twitter.com/sd04xyvPgW — Carson Mason (@CarsonAnnMason) April 6, 2017

And another angle:

OMG HE DID IT pic.twitter.com/GSsmIgmU3k — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) April 6, 2017

Sure Tebow is 29 and hitting off Class A competition, but this is still pretty impressive.