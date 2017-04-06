Videos Appear to Show Suspended Cincinnati Reds Prospect Ian Kahaloa With Drugs

Ian Kahaloa, a 19-year old pitching prospect for the Cincinnati Reds, was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball earlier this week. Kahaloa tested positive for the second time for a “drug of abuse.” In March, two videos were posted to Twitter possibly showing Kahaloa on Snapchat with what appears to be marijuana and cocaine. (Videos below)

The Reds are aware of the videos and understandably concerned about Kahaloa. Via the Cincinnati Enquirer:

Reds player development director Jeff Graupe, who has known about the videos since they were made public, called them “alarming.” Kahaloa had already tested positive before the videos were posted, although it’s possible they were originally recorded before the right-hander was drug-tested. “We’re obviously really concerned,” Graupe said. “We’re working to get Ian the help and assistance that we believe he needs to get his long-term future to a more stable place. We’re kind of putting the baseball on the backburner.”

Kahaloa has appeared in 12 Rookie League games between 2015 and 2016. Most recently with the Billings Mustangs.