Washington State Football Player Tasered By Police After Trying to Buy a Lighter With Fake Money

Washington State’s senior football class added another arrest to their resume in February. Senior cornerback Treshon Broughton was arrested on February 18th after he attempted to buy a lighter with a fake twenty dollar bill according to The Spokesman-Review. Police responded to a call to find Broughton arguing with employees. Broughton resisted arrest, wrestled officer and eventually got tasered.

Fellow senior defensive back Shalom Luani was arrested in August for punching someone outside a Domino’s. Other Cougars were involved in a brawl at a house party. All offending players had to do extra conditioning as punishment. With the season over, Broughton has probably escaped that fate.