Yadier Molina is a terrific defensive catcher. He is especially skilled at smothering pitches in the dirt. A tiny bit of his success can be attributed to his ability to wear an especially sticky chest protector. Like, this sticky.

are you kidding me pic.twitter.com/Xsvl1NtngH — smusial (@SimulacruMusial) April 6, 2017

Molina’s inability to find the magic baseball allowed Matt Szczur to reach first base on a strikeout. Kyle Schwarber blasted a three-run homer later in the inning, so the velcro protector is not without its risks.