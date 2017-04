With Tony Romo getting the No.1 NFL analyst gig at CBS, Jim Nantz and Phil Simms are no longer broadcast partners. Here is one of their on-camera interactions during the AFC Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers. It was very awkward.

Nantz was “fine” and Simms was “playing hurt” — that’s what we know. Some internet sleuths have some different, unsubstantiated theories about what happened here.

Very compelling video.