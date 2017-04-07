Arizona Cardinals WR Marquis Bundy Arrested For Loving a Hat Too Much

Marquis Bundy is a wide reciever for the Arizona Cardinals. Last weekend he went to a club in Scottsdale and had to take off his hat at the door. When he went back to retrieve the hat, it was gone. Police showed up and Bundy wouldn’t take “we don’t know where your hat is” for an answer. As the arrest video shows, police beg Bundy to leave so they don’t have to arrest him. His friends try to carry him away, but Bundy really wants his hat back. Eventually, exasperated police arrest him and take him to jail. It really is one of the most remarkable NFL arrest videos you’ll ever see. And it must have been one hell of a hat.