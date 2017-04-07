Big Ben Announces Return, NFL Writers Everywhere Realize His Twitter Account Has Blocked Them

Ben Roethlisberger took to his official Twitter account to announce that he would be back for next season. We ordinarily wouldn’t write about such uneventful news (him retiring, on the other hand, would have sent shockwaves). However, the occasion led many NFL writers to suddenly realize that they have been blocked by Roethlisberger and/or the people behind his Twitter account, en masse.

Just some examples:

I'm blocked by Ben Roethlisberger? Uh, okay. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 7, 2017

Just about everyone I tweet with is blocked by Big Ben LOL…. me too.. https://t.co/GJ3hGoV2oj — LizzLocker (@Lizzs_Lockeroom) April 7, 2017

@IanKenyonNFL @NFLFilmStudy I don't think I have ever even tweeted about Ben outside of games. I'm blocked, lol. — Vincent Frank (@VincentFrankNFL) April 7, 2017

Add me to the Big Ben block party .. no idea what I tweeted to get blocked.. pic.twitter.com/Rkl4bWqybx — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) April 7, 2017

Most of these blockings probably go back to 2015, when anyone remotely associated with following PFT Commenter got blocked.

Im hearing from folks that @_BigBen7 blocks alot of ppl on Twitter. Rabbit ears for critcism. Not elite — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 9, 2015

An amazing world in which Ben Roethlisberger hired an SM team to block anyone who follows @PFTCommenter. — Ted Conroy (@TedConroy) September 9, 2015