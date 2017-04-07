Big Ben Announces Return, NFL Writers Everywhere Realize His Twitter Account Has Blocked Them

Ben Roethlisberger took to his official Twitter account to announce that he would be back for next season. We ordinarily wouldn’t write about such uneventful news (him retiring, on the other hand, would have sent shockwaves). However, the occasion led many NFL writers to suddenly realize that they have been blocked by Roethlisberger and/or the people behind his Twitter account, en masse.
Just some examples:
Most of these blockings probably go back to 2015, when anyone remotely associated with following PFT Commenter got blocked.
