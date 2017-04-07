Bubba Watson Took a Shot at the Media After His Second Round at the Masters

Bubba Watson seems to think that golf writers have no idea how difficult playing golf is. After his second round 78 at The Masters that put him eight-over par and on pace to miss the cut, Watson gave the media this gem:

“Golf is tough; I don’t know if you’ve ever played it. But writing articles is easy.”

I’d like to thank Bubba for informing me of something I didn’t know, that golf is tough.

You see, what Bubba believes is that most of us writer have never actually played golf. He probably believes most of us live in our parents’ basements and play video games all day.

Contrary to what Watson believes, a lot of us, if not most, play golf regularly. We know how difficult the game is for us as hacks and therefore we realize the difficulty of playing on not only the PGA Tour and European Tour, but also the Web.com Tour and smaller tours around the country.

So, yes Bubba, we know that golf is difficult. None of us are debating that. None of us have debated that winning a green jacket, much less two, is difficult. I ask though, have you ever stopped and wondered that we, the media who you seem to love so dearly, care about our jobs as much as you care about your own?

Probably not, and it’s OK if you want to be “that guy.” Just remember that the next time you want us all to write something nice about you and that pink golf ball you play with, and if you don’t care what we write, we’ve got plenty of other guys who are quite nice to us that we can write about.