Check Out This Sweet Hockey Photo
Check Out This Sweet Hockey Photo
shares
share
sms
send
email
By: Kyle Koster | 49 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils combined to score 11 goals on Thursday night, allowing ample opportunity for puck-flying-into-a-net photography. Getty’s Bruce Bennett capitalized on one of them, capturing Patric Hornqvist’s powerplay tally at exactly the right moment.
NEWARK, NJ – APRIL 06: Patric Hornqvist #72 of the Pittsburgh Penguins scores on the powerplay at 7:45 of the second period against Cory Schneider #35 of the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on April 6, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
So beautiful. And great branding by the Devils. Always be selling, even if you have the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Hockey, New Jersey Devils, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, NHL
shares
share
sms
send
email
Comments