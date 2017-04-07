Coastal Carolina Cheerleaders Allegedly Stripped, Made Up To $1500 Per Date As Escorts

Coastal Carolina suspended its cheerleading program amidst scandalous allegations. The Sun News obtained the criminal investigation report which alleges members of the team were working as escorts.
According to the investigation report obtained by The Sun News through a Freedom of Information request, cheerleaders involved in the escort services were paid between $100 and $1,500 per date.
Cheerleaders also would receive goods such as Michael Kors purses, as well as shoes and clothes, according to the investigation. One cheerleader was offered $800 to escort a male to New York Prime, according to the report.
