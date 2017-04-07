Coastal Carolina Cheerleaders Allegedly Stripped, Made Up To $1500 Per Date As Escorts

Coastal Carolina suspended its cheerleading program amidst scandalous allegations. The Sun News obtained the criminal investigation report which alleges members of the team were working as escorts.

According to the investigation report obtained by The Sun News through a Freedom of Information request, cheerleaders involved in the escort services were paid between $100 and $1,500 per date. Cheerleaders also would receive goods such as Michael Kors purses, as well as shoes and clothes, according to the investigation. One cheerleader was offered $800 to escort a male to New York Prime, according to the report.

Per the Sun News, the report found “evidence of an escort service” but no evidence the girls were engaging in prostitution. Eleven of the 18 cheerleaders were aware of said service.

The report also found members of the team were working at strip clubs, including Thee Doll House in Myrtle Beach. Text messages instructed members to postpone work there until after their national cheerleading competition.