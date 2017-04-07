Danny Willett Made a Mess of the First Hole During the Second Round of the Masters

Danny Willett won The Masters in 2016 after he jumped into the lead thanks in part to Jordan Spieth’s epic collapse on the par-3 12th hole during the final round. This year, however, things aren’t going so well for the Englishman. Willett carded a decent first-round 73, but his second round started off quite poorly.

On the par-4 first hole, Willett made a brutal quadruple bogey that included this shank.

Willett has moved to four-over, and while in many years that likely wouldn’t make the cut, this year he may be safely inside the cut line.

The windy conditions in Augusta are not expected to get any better as the day goes on.