Four Tied Atop Masters Leaderboard: Hoffman, Garcia, Fowler, Pieters

Charley Hoffman entered the second round of The Masters with a fairly large lead, but at Augusta National that can change in the blink of an eye. After playing well in the windy conditions during the first round, Hoffman struggled during the second and made five bogies over a stretch of six holes. This allowed Sergio Garcia, who was six strokes behind Hoffman after the first round, to catch him.

The 37-year-old Garcia has yet to win a major tournament, but he doesn’t need reminding of this.

Garcia, who turned in a four-under 69 and went 21 holes without a bogey, was tied for the lead alone with Hoffman until Thomas Pieters and Rickie Fowler showed up.

Pieters, who we listed in our five sleepers to keep an eye on and is playing in his first Masters, fired off a second round 69 that included an eagle and three birdies, to take a share of the lead alongside Hoffman and Garcia. Afterwards Pieters said of Augusta, “It’s just another golf course.” The 25-year-old from Belgium doesn’t appear to be scared.

Meanwhile, Rickie Fowler, fresh off of a top three performance at the Shell Houston Open, started his second round off going par-eagle-birdie and made another birdie on the eighth hole to get to three-under, just one back of Garcia and Hoffman. He continued that solid performance through the 13th, where he added another birdie to tie Garcia, Hoffman, and Pieters at four-under. Fowler then made a costly mistake on the 15th hole that lead to a bogey, but almost birdied the 18th to take sole possession of the lead. He finished with a five-under 67 and in a tie for the lead.

Meanwhile, Fred Couples appears to be defying age. The 57-year-old Couples, who won the Masters in 1992 before Jon Rahm was born, is three back at one-under.

Watch Fred Couples almost hole out from 171 yards on No. 18. #themasters pic.twitter.com/E0HCs6lWPj — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2017

Notable scores

-1 Jon Rahm

-1 Justin Rose

Even Adam Scott

Even Jordan Spieth

Even Phil Mickelson

+1 Rory McIlroy

+2 Hideki Matsuyama

+4 Justin Thomas

Just barely making the cut as the last man in was Jason Day at +6.

Missed cuts

– Defending champion Danny Willett

– Jim Furyk

– Masters winner Zach Johnson

– Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (who thinks writers don’t know that golf is hard)

– 2016 Open championship winner Henrik Stenson

– 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson

– World no. 10 Alex Noren

– 1985, 1993 Masters champion Bernhard Langer

– Patrick Reed

– 1994, 1996 Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal

– 2009 Masters champion Angel Cabrera

– 1991 Masters champion Ian Woosnam

– 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman

– 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir

– 1998 Masters champion Mark O’Meara

– World no. 15 Tyrrell Hatton

– 1988 Masters champion Sandy Lyle