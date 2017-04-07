Pearl Gonzalez Pulled From UFC 210 Card Over Breast Implants

Pearl Gonzalez has been pulled from Saturday’s UFC 210 card because she has breast implants. Yeah, you read that right.

Gonzalez was slated to fight Cynthia Calvillo, but the New York State Athletic Commission has blocked her from entering the Octagon because of her plastic surgery choices. The state does not allow boxers or fighters with implants to compete due to concerns over potential ruptures. The news came down after weigh-ins were completed. Gonzalez (6-1) and Calvillo (4-0) were set to do battle in a strawweight bout.

The 30-year-old Gonzalez apparently passed all her physicals before heading to Buffalo for the event, but for some reason this was dropped on her at the last minute. Why couldn’t this have been handled weeks ago? The UFC should have known the NYSAC’s rules, and the NYSAC should have known her medical history and made a determination before the fight was approved.

Still, if Gonzalez knows the risks involved and she wants to fight, isn’t there some kind of waiver she could sign or something? Clearly she knows that having implants while being a fighter is a risk, but she’s fine with it.

