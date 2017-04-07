Sergio Garcia Masters Confusion: What the Heck Is Going On?

Sergio Garcia was tied with Charley Hoffman entering the 10th hole at The Masters during the second round. Shortly after he started playing the 11th hole, his score on the par-4 10th went from a five to a seven on the Masters website. This instantly drew the attention of all watching online.
One broadcast had Sergio at one-under…
The Amen Corner broadcast had him at three-under…
Augusta.com tweeted the following…
ESPN’s Bob Harig shared that there was a situation being sorted out.
The Featured Groups broadcast offered this as clarification.
ESPN shared this picture of Sergio’s scorecard.
And finally, Bob Harig appears to have cleared things up with the following Tweets:
That’ll do it.
