Sergio Garcia Masters Confusion: What the Heck Is Going On?

Sergio Garcia was tied with Charley Hoffman entering the 10th hole at The Masters during the second round. Shortly after he started playing the 11th hole, his score on the par-4 10th went from a five to a seven on the Masters website. This instantly drew the attention of all watching online.

What happened here? Sergio apparently didn't play the 10th and somehow made a 7? pic.twitter.com/ETRYQ4gW3x — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) April 7, 2017

One broadcast had Sergio at one-under…

Sergio's score shown as -1 on broadcast pic.twitter.com/utd5IgVCk0 — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) April 7, 2017

The Amen Corner broadcast had him at three-under…

Augusta.com tweeted the following…

The Sergio Garcia situation: We're told there will be an announcement about a possible penalty Sergio took at No. 10. Developing. #masters — Augusta.com (@AUG_Masters) April 7, 2017

ESPN’s Bob Harig shared that there was a situation being sorted out.

Sergio situation being sorted he either made a 5 or a 7 at the 10th. Nothing official yet from Augusta National. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 7, 2017

The Featured Groups broadcast offered this as clarification.

ESPN shared this picture of Sergio’s scorecard.

And finally, Bob Harig appears to have cleared things up with the following Tweets:

According to ESPN, Sergio played a provisional on 10 but finished the hole with original ball and made 5. Augusta has not confirmed. — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 7, 2017

The scoreboards have not updated, but Sergio apparently made a 5 at the 10th meaning he is -2 overall and 2 back. #Masters — Bob Harig (@BobHarig) April 7, 2017

That’ll do it.