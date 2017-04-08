Chicago Forgets Name of Green Bay Packers Quarterback Who Has Dominated the Bears

The Chicago Tribune took a subtle jab at Aaron Rodgers in the wake of his split with longtime girlfriend Olivia Munn.

Actress Olivia Munn and boyfriend break up, according to reports https://t.co/HhmlPNmWYv pic.twitter.com/8CbqAIqCwd — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 7, 2017

The Chicago Bears social media team, for a reason beyond comprehension, decided to indirectly comment on the breakup by tweeting a GIF of Rodgers looking sad. It has since been deleted.

Look, I enjoy some fun and games as much as the next guy, but these are the type of incidents that leaves me at an absolute loss. Rodgers has owned the Bears and caused nothing but heartache and envy in Chicago for the past decade. The Green Bay Packers quarterback is 14-4 in those regular season divisional matchups and has thrown for 38 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He also beat them in the 2010 NFC Championship Game at Soldier Field.

Rodgers has put together a Hall of Fame-worthy career while the Bears have continued what feels like a never-ending search for a franchise quarterback. If there are unspeakable names in the Windy City, they are of the Peter Tom Willis and Steve Stenstrom variety — mainly because no one can remember them.

To be fair, there are surely plenty of self-aware people on the Tribune staff and in the Bears fan community as a whole. But at a certain point, one side wins. And the Packers, with Rodgers, have won the rivalry in recent years, by any metric.

To the victors go the spoils and the ability to run mouths, take shots, and demean. That’s why the are called bragging rights. When a loser does it, it comes off as sour grapes and small. There’s a reason why “scoreboard” is such a devastating rebuttal.

And I’m not just picking on the Bears and their hometown paper. We see stuff like this all of the time. Teams that advance to championship games and fall just short are immediate recipients of the Crying Jordan treatment. It is so stupid.

Is slighting Rodgers in a headline or poking fun of his relationship trouble the best Chicago can do? Isn’t that kind of sad, a hollow “victory” after a decade of getting embarrassed by Rodgers on the field, where it actually matters?

I’m asking because I truly think a vast majority of people don’t even care anymore. Self-awareness is no longer a prerequisite for a zinger.

Anyway, I’m old.