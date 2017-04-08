NBA USA Today Sports

Dirk Nowitzki Cheered For a Fan Wearing a Dirk Nowitzki Shirt

Dirk Nowitzki Cheered For a Fan Wearing a Dirk Nowitzki Shirt

NBA

Dirk Nowitzki Cheered For a Fan Wearing a Dirk Nowitzki Shirt

Dirk Nowitzki has been a Dallas Maverick for about the same amount of time this young woman has been alive. So when she showed up to the Mavs game on Friday night in a Dirk shirt and made a halfcourt shot to win a 65″ television, Dirk celebrating was probably the coolest part of the evening. Now she needs to get a picture of Dirk celebrating her shot made into a t-shirt. That would be many layers of awesomeness.

She'll have fun watching these replays on her new TV for quite awhile.

A post shared by espn (@espn) on

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home