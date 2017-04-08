Jordan Spieth Hit an Amazing Shot from the Pine Straw on the 13th During the Masters

Golf USA Today Sports

Jordan Spieth was four-over entering the par-4 eighth hole on Friday. Since that point he has gone seven-under with no bogies. On the par-5 13th during the third round he hit one of the best shots of the tournament from the pine straw over a tributary to Rae’s Creek.

Spieth almost made his putt for eagle, but instead walked away with a birdie to move to four-under. He is currently two back of leader Charley Hoffman.

The shot brought back memories of Phil Mickelson’s shot from the same area during the 2010 Masters.

