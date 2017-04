The line was Knicks +12.5… pic.twitter.com/eGSj2JCSID — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 8, 2017

The Memphis Grizzlies led the New York Knicks 108-98 and were running out the clock. Wade Baldwin IV launched a three-pointer from near halfcourt at the buzzer for no reason. 111-98 Grizzlies. The point spread for the game was Knicks +12.5.