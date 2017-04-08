Masters Final Round Odds and Tee Times

We are three rounds into The Masters and the tournament is still up for grabs. With Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose tied atop the leaderboard and Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth right behind them, Sunday is going to be fun.

Here are the updated odds via BigOnSports.com.

Justin Rose +275 Sergio Garcia +363 Jordan Spieth +373 Rickie Fowler +417 Ryan Moore +1293 Adam Scott +1425 Charley Hoffman +1987 The Field +1521

Here are the Sunday pairings.