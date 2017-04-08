Golf USA Today Sports

Masters Final Round Odds and Tee Times

We are three rounds into The Masters and the tournament is still up for grabs. With Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose tied atop the leaderboard and Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth right behind them, Sunday is going to be fun.

Here are the updated odds via BigOnSports.com.

Justin Rose +275
Sergio Garcia +363
Jordan Spieth +373
Rickie Fowler +417
Ryan Moore +1293
Adam Scott +1425
Charley Hoffman +1987
The Field +1521

Here are the Sunday pairings.

10:05 AM Ernie Els (Jeff Knox)
10:15 AM Marc Leishman Larry Mize
10:25 AM Andy Sullivan Bernd Wiesberger
10:35 AM Curtis Luck (A) James Hahn
10:45 AM Adam Hadwin Louis Oosthuizen
10:55 AM Ross Fisher Daniel Summerhays
11:05 AM Kevin Kisner Byeong-Hun An
11:15 AM Brendan Steele J.B. Holmes
11:25 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick Emiliano Grillo
11:45 AM Stewart Hagestad (A) Daniel Berger
11:55 AM Francesco Molinari Brian Stuard
12:05 PM Martin Kaymer Branden Grace
12:15 PM Steve Stricker Hideki Matsuyama
12:25 PM Jason Day Justin Thomas
12:35 PM Bill Haas Phil Mickelson
12:45 PM Pat Perez Russell Henley
12:55 PM Brandt Snedeker Brooks Koepka
1:05 PM Jason Dufner Fred Couples
1:25 PM Kevin Chappell Jimmy Walker
1:35 PM Jon Rahm William McGirt
1:45 PM Matt Kuchar Rory McIlroy
1:55 PM Paul Casey Soren Kjeldsen
2:05 PM Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters
2:15 PM Adam Scott Charl Schwartzel
2:25 PM Ryan Moore Charley Hoffman
2:35 PM Rickie Fowler Jordan Spieth
2:45 PM Justin Rose Sergio Garcia

 

