Masters Final Round Odds and Tee Times

We are three rounds into The Masters and the tournament is still up for grabs. With Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose tied atop the leaderboard and Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth right behind them, Sunday is going to be fun.
Here are the updated odds via BigOnSports.com.
|Justin Rose
|+275
|Sergio Garcia
|+363
|Jordan Spieth
|+373
|Rickie Fowler
|+417
|Ryan Moore
|+1293
|Adam Scott
|+1425
|Charley Hoffman
|+1987
|The Field
|+1521
Here are the Sunday pairings.
|10:05 AM
|Ernie Els
|(Jeff Knox)
|10:15 AM
|Marc Leishman
|Larry Mize
|10:25 AM
|Andy Sullivan
|Bernd Wiesberger
|10:35 AM
|Curtis Luck (A)
|James Hahn
|10:45 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Louis Oosthuizen
|10:55 AM
|Ross Fisher
|Daniel Summerhays
|11:05 AM
|Kevin Kisner
|Byeong-Hun An
|11:15 AM
|Brendan Steele
|J.B. Holmes
|11:25 AM
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Emiliano Grillo
|11:45 AM
|Stewart Hagestad (A)
|Daniel Berger
|11:55 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Brian Stuard
|12:05 PM
|Martin Kaymer
|Branden Grace
|12:15 PM
|Steve Stricker
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12:25 PM
|Jason Day
|Justin Thomas
|12:35 PM
|Bill Haas
|Phil Mickelson
|12:45 PM
|Pat Perez
|Russell Henley
|12:55 PM
|Brandt Snedeker
|Brooks Koepka
|1:05 PM
|Jason Dufner
|Fred Couples
|1:25 PM
|Kevin Chappell
|Jimmy Walker
|1:35 PM
|Jon Rahm
|William McGirt
|1:45 PM
|Matt Kuchar
|Rory McIlroy
|1:55 PM
|Paul Casey
|Soren Kjeldsen
|2:05 PM
|Lee Westwood
|Thomas Pieters
|2:15 PM
|Adam Scott
|Charl Schwartzel
|2:25 PM
|Ryan Moore
|Charley Hoffman
|2:35 PM
|Rickie Fowler
|Jordan Spieth
|2:45 PM
|Justin Rose
|Sergio Garcia
