The Texas Longhorns are getting a new football locker room. They trotted out Tom Herman to help with the demo. His effort went about as well as his 2017 recruiting. The locker room used some quality wood. Texas fans will hope this isn’t a forewarning of things to come.

Eastern Michigan’s 2014 debacle should be warning enough for any football program. Don’t do anything involving sledgehammers.

Clearly, Herman’s herculean effort loosened things up for the players.